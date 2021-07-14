Leeds United expected to swiftly complete £26M signing as summer splash continues

Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez appears to be closing in on a move to Leeds United.

Nandez has been long-linked with a move to Elland Road, with the latest Leeds United transfer news as provided by TeamTalk suggesting that a move could be on the cards.

The report cites information provided by the Italian media, with Leeds’ interest in signing the Uruguayan midfielder thought to date back as far as 2019.

It’s claimed that Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has a superb relationship with Cagliari, and as a result, a deal to sign Nandez is expected to be completed swiftly.

The report notes that Leeds may have to pay £26M in order to get the deal done, but it’s a price that they are willing to pay to provide Marcelo Bielsa with the midfielder he desires.

Leeds will be looking to build upon what was a successful campaign back in the Premier League. They will be keenly aware that squad reinforcement will be necessary in order to keep pace with their rivals.

It very much looks as though Nandez will be the next major signing made by Leeds this summer, with the Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison deals already signed and sealed.

