Leicester City plan new contract for Burnley transfer target

Burnley FC Leicester City FC
Leicester City are reportedly ready to offer Marc Albrighton a new contract amid transfer rumours linking him with a move to Burnley.

The 31-year-old is a long-serving player at the King Power Stadium, and although he isn’t as much of a first-team regular as he used to be, it seems clear that manager Brendan Rodgers values him highly.

Leicester have supposedly decided they’re ready to extend Albrighton’s £45,000 a week deal in order to avoid potentially losing him on a free at the end of next season, according to The Athletic.

Albrighton’s versatility should continue to make him an important part of this Foxes squad for a little while longer, even if others are now ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen if the former Aston Villa man will accept these terms or if he’d rather try to get a move to somewhere like Burnley in order to play more regularly.

