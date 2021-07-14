Menu

Leicester City hopeful star will sign new deal as Liverpool pursue other avenues

Leicester City are set to offer midfielder Youri Tielemans a new contract – with Liverpool NOT interested in signing him.

That’s according to the Telegraph, whose belief is that Leicester are confident of keeping Tielemans around at the King Power Stadium, despite continual transfer speculation.

Tielemans has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders in recent seasons, as well as a cornerstone in Roberto Martinez’s Belgium setup.

All due respect to Leicester, it would be no surprise if he had ambitions of playing in, and competing for, the Champions League, something the Foxes are not currently able to offer.

Youri Tielemans is a key player for Leicester City and Belgium
As the Telegraph note, Liverpool have been linked with the 24-year-old, gut Tielemans is not considered a summer target for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who will pursue options outside of the Premier League.

As for the Belgian, he will return to Leicester with a contract offer on the table, with Leicester growing in confidence that they will be able to secure his long-term commitment to the club.

Convincing Tielemans to sign a new deal would be a major coup for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

