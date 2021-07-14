Liverpool & Chelsea in the frame for midfielder transfer after encouraging signs from CL giants

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly been given some encouragement over the potential transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spain international has been a top performer for Atletico for a number of years, though his form perhaps took a bit of a dip last season, even if he played some part in Diego Simeone’s side winning La Liga.

According to Pete O’Rourke, speaking on the Done Deal Show in the video clip below, Liverpool and Chelsea have shown an interest in Saul as it now looks like he’s possibly set to be available this summer due to the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul, who could further increase competition for places in Simeone’s squad…

It looks like Saul Niguez will leave Atletico Madrid this summer and a move to the Premier League is something he is seriously considering! #lfc #cfc via @SportsPeteO Liverpool are leading the race to sign Saul Niguez Full Story here – https://t.co/LOrRyLUeEa pic.twitter.com/EYfXC1dKWu — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 14, 2021

Saul could be a very useful signing for Liverpool after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Chelsea would also surely benefit from bringing in Saul, with the 26-year-old surely likely to be an upgrade on Mateo Kovacic, as well as on unwanted backup players like Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater.