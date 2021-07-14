Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer up to €70m to secure the services of Nicolo Barella after a stellar Euros campaign, according to TuttoMercatoWeb chief Marco Conterio.

Barella was a starter as Italy went on to win the Euros this summer, with the 24-year-old only missing one match when Roberto Mancini decided to rest stars for the final group stage clash against Wales.

The Inter Milan midfielder’s most eye-catching contributions came in the Quarter-Finals against Belgium, in which he chipped in a game-winning goal and assist, but he was solid throughout the Euros.

The statement from Conterio comes after La Repubblica (via FC InterNews) shared news of interest from Liverpool and United, adding that the arrival of a €70m offer could cause complications, as new boss Simone Inzaghi was promised that no more big names will be sold after the departure of Achraf Hakimi.

Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could both do with strengthening their midfield ranks next season and Barella looks like a solid experienced option, who is young enough to still improve further.

The Reds could do with a quality midfield recruit after losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer, as well as the lesser role played by James Milner and injury-proneness of other central midfield options like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

United on the other hand need some more drive in the middle of the park, their lack of spark and creativity – something Barella has plenty of with three goals and 13 assists last season – cost them in big matches last season, ultimately leading to a campaign with no silverware.