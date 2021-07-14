Menu

Liverpool make decision over signing defender after selling club half their asking price

Liverpool have snubbed the opportunity to sign Turkish international Ozan Kabak on a cut-price deal, according to The Athletic.

With Jurgen Klopp’s defensive options depleted at the start of 2021, Liverpool acquired Ozan Kabak from Schalke on a short-term loan.

After a short stint in the starting XI, he was displaced, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams nailing down the two centre-back spots.

Kabak has since returned to Schalke, with there being no indication that Liverpool were to sign him permanently. Ibrahima Konate was instead drafted in from RB Leipzig.

Ozan Kabak
Liverpool have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Ozan Kabak
Ibrahima Konate
Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig earlier in the window
As per The Athletic, Liverpool have recently been presented with the chance to sign Kabak for just £8.5M. However, they rejected the proposal.

The report claims that the £8.5M asking price is £9.5M less than Schalke were demanding prior to their relegation, but Liverpool were still not keen.

With Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on their way back from injury, and Konate now in the squad, Kabak is quite simply not needed.

