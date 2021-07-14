Liverpool have reportedly shown some interest in a potential transfer deal for PSV forward Donyell Malen, according to James Pearce.

However, it does not currently seem that the Reds have advanced things much beyond simply taking a look at Malen, who has caught the eye in the Eredivisie in recent times.

There could undoubtedly be a role for the Netherlands international at Anfield, however, with Pearce noting that he looks like a player who could challenge Roberto Firmino for his place up front…

Liverpool fans may well be losing patience with Firmino after the goals dried up for him last season and the team slumped to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

That’s clearly not good enough for the Merseyside giants, and they would do well to bring in more of a proven goal-scorer like Malen this summer.

The 22-year-old looks like he has a bright future in the game after scoring 27 goals in all competitions last season.

If Liverpool don’t move for him soon, one imagines he’ll have plenty of other suitors willing to pay up for him and give him plenty of playing time at the highest level.