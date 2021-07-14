Manchester United ‘cautious’ in talks to sign world-class defender after Sergio Ramos saga

Manchester United are ‘cautious’ in their efforts to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Varane is considered among the best defenders on the planet, but with his contract with Los Blancos due to expire next summer, he may well be on the move before the end of the transfer window.

As is outlined by Dharmesh Sheth while appearing on Sky Sports, Man United are working on signing the Frenchman, having been granted permission to speak directly to him by Real Madrid.

Sheth notes that Man United will look to agree terms with Varane before moving onto negotiations with Real Madrid, which does seem like a rather backwards strategy.

Interestingly, Sheth explains that Man United are remaining ‘cautions’ in negotiations, having been burnt a few years back while attempting to sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

Ramos was only using the Red Devils for leverage in contract negotiations, with Man United seemingly intent on preventing themselves falling into the same trap.

Have a listen, United fans. What do you think – does Varane REALLY want out of Madrid, or is this all a negotiating tactic?

Will Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane become a Manchester United player this summer? ??? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 14, 2021

