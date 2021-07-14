Manchester United planning third significant signing to follow Sancho & Varane deals

Manchester United are reportedly planning to target one more significant signing after bringing in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils are said to be planning an announcement for the signing of Sancho, while Varane is close to agreeing personal terms on a move to Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

These could be superb additions, but Man Utd may not be finished there as the MEN add that the club plan to then bring in a third big-name signing on top of those two.

The report doesn’t specify who that might be, but they claim there is interest in Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, while the club could also be open to signing a midfielder.

MUFC weren’t too far off challenging for the Premier League title last season, and a few smart acquisitions this summer could make all the difference in their attempt to close the gap on Manchester City next term.

Even if they only manage to bring in Sancho and Varane, that would have to go down as a pretty successful summer.