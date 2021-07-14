Manchester United name their price for West Ham to sign Jesse Lingard

Manchester United have reportedly named their price for Jesse Lingard as West Ham continue to be linked with a permanent move for the England international.

The 28-year-old was in superb form on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season and it makes sense that David Moyes would be keen to keep him on a permanent deal.

MORE: Solskjaer reveals his reaction to Man Utd star’s Euro 2020 goal

However, according to The Athletic, Man Utd want around £30million for Lingard, which looks too expensive for the Hammers at the moment.

Still, there may be some room for negotiations to bring that fee down, with Lingard now in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, meaning he can leave on a free in less than a year’s time.

West Ham might not want to risk waiting that long to try snapping him up, as there will surely be a long list of other suitors by that time.

It’s also in United’s interest to cash in on Lingard now, so they might not want to be too picky about their price, unless there’s also a chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to keep him in his first-team plans next season.

Lingard hasn’t been a key player for the Red Devils for a while now, but his form at West Ham might make Solskjaer think again about him.