Journalist insists Man United fans wouldn’t care if “bang average” Red Devils ace was sold

Neil Custis has made the rather bold claim that Manchester United fans wouldn’t care if Anthony Martial left the club as he is “bang average”.

The Frenchman has been inconsistent for much of his time at Man Utd, despite initially looking a hugely promising youngster when he first joined from Monaco all the way back in 2015.

Still, Martial hasn’t really developed as expected, and Custis has now laid into him in a big way in this clip on talkSPORT…

In a way, it’s a bit harsh of Custis to say Martial is average, when he’s clearly capable of some sublime moments.

It is true, though, that the 25-year-old doesn’t work hard enough a lot of the time, and can seem disinterested, which is not what you want from someone starting regularly for a club with United’s ambitions.

The Red Devils have brought in Jadon Sancho this summer and one imagines that could spell the end of Martial’s Old Trafford career.

