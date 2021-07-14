Man United star Marcus Rashford shares incredibly moving images from his mural

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has shared some incredibly moving images from his mural as fans gathered yesterday to show their love for the England forward after he was on the receiving end of racist abuse.

The Red Devils ace was one of three England stars targeted by vile racists after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat against Italy, and it also led to part of his mural in Manchester being vandalised.

Thankfully, most fans are actually decent people and they showed that yesterday by turning up to decorate Rashford’s mural with messages of love and support.

The 23-year-old is not only a fine footballer, but he’s shown himself to be a great human being in recent years with his charity work off the pitch, and one very touching message to the player referenced the fact that he’s helped feed hungry kids.

See below as Rashford tweeted out some pictures from the mural yesterday…

Rashford admitted he was “lost for words”, with huge crowds of people clearly eager to show how much they appreciate what he’s done.

Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka also missed penalties against Italy as Roberto Mancini’s side claimed the European Championship trophy at Wembley on Sunday.

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, former Man Utd midfielder Luke Chadwick backed Rashford, Sancho and Saka to bounce back from their disappointment and also slammed social media companies for not doing more to tackle racist abuse.

“I’ve got no worries or doubts about any of the players after this. I can’t imagine it will affect them, the best players all miss sometimes,” Chadwick said.

“Obviously there’ll be disappointment now, but when they look back on what they achieved in getting to the final, they’ll take confidence from that.

“Something surely has to change, but we’ve said this before about recent incidents with Ian Wright and Wilfried Zaha and not one thing’s changed. It’s hugely disappointing. You think we’ve come so far, but then you see the scenes of the fighting at Wembley, it’s soured what has been a wonderful few weeks of football that’s been brought about from a multicultural team from a whole range of backgrounds, coming together to bring us something so special, and for it to end this way is just so disgusting and disgraceful.

“Social media companies have to do a lot more to clamp down on this. When people have got that platform and think they can get away with it, hiding behind a screen, not using their real name … I don’t understand how these companies making billions of pounds can’t find a way to stop this from happening.”