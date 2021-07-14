Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops possible clue over Manchester United star’s future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped a possible hint over the future of midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international struggled in his first season at Old Trafford, finding himself as an unused substitute in many games for the Red Devils.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Van de Beek felt like moving on from Man Utd as quickly as possible, but Solskjaer has suggested that won’t be happening as he discussed what it would be like for him and fellow summer signing Edinson Cavani to play in front of a full house at Old Trafford.

Much of last season had to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with the successful vaccine rollout in the UK, it looks like crowds can return in large numbers next season.

Solskjaer says this will give Van de Beek and Cavani a very different experience of life at United, suggesting that he does think the former Ajax man will be around to experience the home support.

“You’ve not experienced Manchester United until you’ve scored in front of the Stretford End,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“Of course, Edi scored in front of some of them, and they’ve both scored in that end, but now, when it’s a full stadium, it will be different for the two of them.

“Manchester United with and without fans are two different things. To be reunited with them will be top.”

