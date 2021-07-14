Chelsea transfer news: Borussia Dortmund’s promise to Marco Rose could be bad news for the Blues

Promises made to Marco Rose upon joining Borussia Dortmund could scupper Chelsea’s efforts to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports, Haaland is Chelsea’s number one target for the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel steered the Blues to the second Champions League triumph in their history, but has little chance of winning the Premier League without a prolific striker.

Jorginho was Chelsea’s top scorer in the league last campaign with seven. That is nowhere near good enough for a club with Chelsea’s ambitions.

Haaland is the obvious answer, with the Dortmund superstar already one of the deadliest centre-forwards in the world, whilst also having plenty of room for growth.

MORE: Chelsea’s five-man transfer shortlist is utterly world-class, fans ought to be excited

However, could Dortmund reject all offers for Haaland, through fear of upsetting manager Marco Rose?

Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams has claimed that Dortmund boss Marco Rose, who agreed to take over at the club in February, was told both of Jadon Sancho and Haaland wouldn’t leave.

With Sancho already having departed to Man United, he’d be within his rights to kick off if Dortmund broke that promise by selling Haaland to Chelsea. Though, money talks.

Here’s the clip in full…

? “Marco Rose was told he wouldn’t lose both [Haaland & Sancho]. He’s been told Haaland won’t leave.” ? “Chelsea are quite happy to drop a large sum of money in one go. It would have to be in excess of £150M…”@Chris78Williams gives us the latest on Erling Haaland’s future pic.twitter.com/QcQSRACLWE — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) July 14, 2021

Click here for more of the latest Chelsea news