‘Negotiations progressing’ – Chelsea advancing in talks over young attacker’s sale notes Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea FC
Talks regarding the permanent sale of Ike Ugbo from Chelsea are ‘progressing’ according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, with Belgian giants Genk leading the race to land the 22-year-old.

Ugbo, who joined the Blues at Under-10s level, is expected to leave this summer as the Blues look to cash in on a talented prospect that has unfortunately never featured competitively for the first-team.

The striker was prolific for Chelsea at youth level, playing a key role in sides that won the FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League and Under-18s Premier League.

Ugbo’s promising displays at academy level saw the centre-forward quickly become a member of the Blues’ massive loan army, with a Championship spell, two experiences in League One, plus stints with Roda JC and Cercle Brugge now under the ace’s belt.

It’s no surprise to see that Genk are frontrunners for Ugbo considering his impressive performances for a fellow Belgian top-flight side last season, he scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances for Brugge.

Genk may have landed themselves a coup as Romano notes that sides of a respectfully bigger stature in Besiktas, Feyenoord and PSV also made approaches to Chelsea for Ugbo.

It certainly seems as though Ugbo has what it takes to shine in Europe and it looks as though the Blues are going to cash in this summer, a year before the ace’s contract at the club expires and he may be left to walk away on a free transfer.

