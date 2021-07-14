Talks regarding the permanent sale of Ike Ugbo from Chelsea are ‘progressing’ according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, with Belgian giants Genk leading the race to land the 22-year-old.

Ugbo, who joined the Blues at Under-10s level, is expected to leave this summer as the Blues look to cash in on a talented prospect that has unfortunately never featured competitively for the first-team.

The striker was prolific for Chelsea at youth level, playing a key role in sides that won the FA Youth Cup, UEFA Youth League and Under-18s Premier League.

Ugbo’s promising displays at academy level saw the centre-forward quickly become a member of the Blues’ massive loan army, with a Championship spell, two experiences in League One, plus stints with Roda JC and Cercle Brugge now under the ace’s belt.

It’s no surprise to see that Genk are frontrunners for Ugbo considering his impressive performances for a fellow Belgian top-flight side last season, he scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances for Brugge.

See More: Approach made: Chelsea ask about potential €100million transfer of Euro 2020 winner

Ike Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea this summer, confirmed. Genk are now leading the race to sign him on a permanent deal – negotiations progressing with Chelsea. ? #CFC #Genk Besiktas, Feyenoord and PSV approached Chelsea to sign Ugbo but Genk are confident to complete the deal. https://t.co/aGi2YPmJrW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Pogba to leave Man Utd, England star to Chelsea: Bookies reveal tips for 10 mega-money summer transfers Manchester United name their price for West Ham to sign Jesse Lingard ‘He wants to become an Arsenal player’ – Journalist on Gunners closing in on major transfer of Premier League star

Genk may have landed themselves a coup as Romano notes that sides of a respectfully bigger stature in Besiktas, Feyenoord and PSV also made approaches to Chelsea for Ugbo.

It certainly seems as though Ugbo has what it takes to shine in Europe and it looks as though the Blues are going to cash in this summer, a year before the ace’s contract at the club expires and he may be left to walk away on a free transfer.