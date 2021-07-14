Newcastle United close to agreement over Arsenal goal-machine, Chelsea starlet next on the list

Newcastle United are close to extending the loan of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, and they’re not planning on stopping there in the transfer market.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who report that the Magpies are edging closer to an agreement with Arsenal for the temporary transfer of Willock’s services for the 2021/22 campaign.

Willock initially joined Newcastle on loan in January, scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games as Steve Bruce’s men secured their safety. It’s no surprise they’re keen to keep him around.

Getting Willock tied down for another year will be huge for Newcastle, but the Telegraph, report they’re looking to go further, with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on their list of targets.

Gallagher had a successful campaign on-loan with West Brom, despite the Baggies’ relegation to the Championship. His quality shone through, even in a struggling side.

Chelsea’s stance on Gallagher is unclear at this point in time. Thomas Tuchel has only had a matter of days to assess him during pre-season training at Cobham.

