Newcastle United fans are excited about the latest transfer rumours involving a possible move to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal on another loan deal.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with the Magpies after shining at St James’ Park on loan last season.

Surprisingly, it seems Arsenal are ready to let Willock go again, even though there must surely be a case for Mikel Arteta promoting the youngster.

Newcastle fans, however, are delighted with this news, as the tweets below show…