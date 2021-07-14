Official: PSG confirm the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on five year contract

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of England nemesis Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer.

Donnarumma, who came through the ranks at AC Milan before establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, ran his contract with the Rossoneri down to its expiration date and officially departed at the end of last month.

PSG have been the side fortunate enough to secure his services, with the French giants officially announcing his capture and sharing the customary holding-the-shirt pics on Wednesday evening.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club. The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2026.#WelcomeGigiohttps://t.co/CbvJfjJyGV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 14, 2021

Donnarumma essentially won Italy the Euro 2020 tournament single (or rather, double) handedly, having starred in the decisive penalty shootout which prevented football from coming home.

For PSG to have got their hands on a truly world-class goalkeeper, who remarkably is still only 22-years-old, without having paid a penny, is a quite astonishing piece of business.

They already have Keylor Navas in their starting XI, one of the world’s finest, but this was a deal which they evidently felt they couldn’t pass up.

The Parisiens have now brought in Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Donnarumma for a combined cost of £0.

Add the acquisition of Achraf Hakimi into the mix and it’s safe to say they’re on course for one of the finest transfer windows in recent memory.

