Portsmouth launch investigation into alleged racial abuse and death threats sent to England stars from their youth players

Portsmouth have officially announced that an investigation has been launched after screenshots of an alleged group chat for their Under-18s team showed messages of a racist nature.

We’ve censored the screenshot from a chat that appears to include some of the club’s Under-18s players below, Sky Sports have confirmed that this is in fact the content being investigated by the club.

The sickening comments, which allegedly come from a Snapchat group for Portsmouth’s Under-18s, aimed vile racial abuse and death threats at Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

The trio unfortunately missed consecutive penalties as England fell to Italy in a penalty shootout in the Euros final on Sunday night.

Sky Sports note that Portsmouth have notified the EFL and Kick It Out regarding the matter, but their investigation is the only one being conducted at this moment in time.

Hopefully Portsmouth and the relevant football bodies can get to the bottom of this as soon as possible, and if it’s found to be true, the players are handed the most severe punishments possible.