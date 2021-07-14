Chelsea talent Trevoh Chalobah may be on the brink of receiving his first taste of Premier League football as newcomers Brentford are keen on the versatile ace, according to the Express & Star.

It looks like another loan move beckons for Chalobah this summer, though FC Lorient, whom he spent 2020/21 with are keen on signing the 22-year-old permanently.

The Express & Star reiterate that West Bromwich Albion have held ‘positive’ talks regarding a loan deal for the former England Under-21 international, but Brentford are now also keen on Chalobah.

Chalobah, naturally a defensive midfielder who can also feature at centre-back, has previously experienced loan spells in the Championship with Ipswich and Huddersfield.

Trevoh, the younger brother of Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, moved out to Lorient last season in a surprise move and the youngster made the switch to Ligue 1 really count.

Chalobah made 29 appearances in the French top-flight last season, scoring twice and assisting twice as he split his playing time between centre-back and midfield.

The talent now has a plethora of clubs to choose from with another loan expected this summer, the Express & Star also note that there is interest from Germany in Chalobah.

Tasting Premier League football for the first time with Brentford – in a switch that would allow the ace to remain in London for once, would be an attractive proposal for Chalobah to turn down, but the versatile prospect could have the chance to play a bigger role with a side like West Brom.