PSG could move for Man United star if cash is raised, player open to making transfer

Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards if things fall into place, or so claims journalist Loic Tanzi.

Pogba is out of contract with Manchester United next summer and it remains unclear whether he will sign an extension or pursue a move away from Old Trafford.

One thing’s for sure, especially after his superb Euro 2020 campaign, there’d be no shortage of interest in signing Pogba, were he to appear on the transfer market.

As per Loic Tanzi, who took to Twitter to provide information on the situation, Pogba would never push for a move away from Man United, but were he to do so, he’d be keen on joining PSG.

Vous en savez beaucoup déjà avec ce qui tourne mais c’est une piste réelle si Paris arrive à vendre. Le joueur est emballé par l’idée de venir au #PSG mais n’ira jamais au clash avec Manchester United. https://t.co/AyiO9OCqf8 — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) July 14, 2021

MORE: Manchester United ‘cautious’ in talks to sign world-class defender after Sergio Ramos saga

His suggestion is that, were PSG able to raise funds through player sales this summer, Pogba would become a serious transfer target for them.

Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma have already arrived at the Parc des Princes this summer. Adding Pogba to that would just be unfair…

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news