Everton’s new manager Rafael Benitez has attempted to explain why he once called them a “small club” when he was in charge of their rivals Liverpool.

The Spanish tactician notably spent six years as manager at Anfield, winning the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool before moving on and managing the likes of Inter Milan, Napoli and Real Madrid.

Benitez is now back in England with Everton, and it’s no surprise he’s now having to answer questions about his previous digs at the club…

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez was asked about previously calling them a small club ?? pic.twitter.com/sRYa0FT1Cd — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 14, 2021

This is slightly uncomfortable viewing, but Benitez doesn’t really do much to provide an answer, giving a bit of a vague line about the context of the situation at the time.

Everton fans are surely unlikely to be happy about this appointment, though Benitez did also add he feels the club is making progress and getting bigger now, if that’s any comfort to Toffees supporters!