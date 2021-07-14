Report claims megastar has decided that he’s going to play for Real Madrid

It was expected that Kylian Mbappe would have an outstanding summer and firmly lodge himself in the conversation for being the best player in the world just now, but he actually ended up as the villain after missing the vital penalty vs Switzerland.

It’s hard to see that as anything other than a blip on his road to greatness, but his PSG future has been under question for a while now.

The Parisians missed out on the Ligue 1 title last season and fell short again in the Champions League, so major efforts have been made in the transfer market with Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi all joining the team.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like those arrivals are enough to keep him around, and the latest reports from Spain say that he’s decided he’s going to play for Real Madrid:

?"MBAPPÉ tiene decidido JUGAR en el REAL MADRID y ni Ramos ni NADIE puede condicionarle"@JLSanchez78 , rotundo en #ChiringuitoMbappé pic.twitter.com/kUN9zyk6iZ — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 13, 2021

It’s not actually clear if Real Madrid could afford to sign him this summer but his deal does run out in the summer of 2022 so he would be available on a free transfer, and it appears he’ll be on his way to the Bernabeu at some point soon.

PSG don’t exactly need the money so they may decide it’s more useful to keep him around and really go after the UCL trophy, but it would also be a huge blow to lose him on a free.

Real have an ageing squad and could do with a true megastar to build around so Mbappe does fit the bill, and it’s likely he could put up astonishing numbers in La Liga if he does make the move.