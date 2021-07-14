With Euro 2020 out of the way and the new Premier League season not starting for another month, expect transfer silly season to get into full swing.

Bookies Ladbrokes have been in touch to let us know their tips for ten high-profile moves that could be on the cards this summer based on current odds.

A lot of the usual suspects are in there, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea possibly set to get very busy in the weeks ahead.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “There’s plenty of business still to be done this summer and the odds suggest a handful of mega-money moves are on the cards.”

Read on for odds on the ten deals Ladbrokes are keeping a close eye on this summer…

Hector Bellerin to Inter Milan – 1/5

It looks like they’re very confident about this one happening, with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin now odds-on to leave for Inter Milan, who could definitely do with a new signing in that position after losing Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain.

Raphael Varane to Man United – 1/3

Raphael Varane has been a key player for Real Madrid but is now in the final year of his contract, so it makes sense that a move could be on the cards this summer, with Ladbrokes having him at 1/3 to join Manchester United, who certainly need to sign a top centre-back as an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

One of the stars of last season’s Premier League, Jack Grealish might well feel that it’s time to leave Aston Villa for a bigger club, not least because it might boost his England chances in the future after he was surprisingly overlooked by Gareth Southgate a few times at Euro 2020 this summer.