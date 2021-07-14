Menu

UEFA and CONMEBOL planning Argentina-Italy friendly to honor Diego Maradona

Copa America
UEFA and CONMEBOL plan to organize a friendly match in Naples between the teams of Italy, champions of the Euros, and Argentina, of the Copa América, in tribute to the late Diego Armando Maradona. 

The New York Times (via AS) reports that both organizations have “advanced plans” to carry out the match, although without determining an exact date.

It could likely take place next summer, considering the FIFA World Cup won’t occur until the end of 2022. However, there’s also the possibility of having the friendly over the winter break.

2021 would be challenging to fit in this match with the number of ongoing international fixtures, with the World Cup Qualifying matches at the forefront for this year.

Argentina and Italy would play the game at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the venue where Napoli, the team where the Argentine star played between 1984 and 1991 and won two Scudettos -the only two in the club’s history.

