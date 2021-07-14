Menu

Enquiry made: West Ham make their move for ex-Arsenal academy star

West Ham FC
West Ham have lodged an enquiry over signing midfielder Glen Kamara from Rangers, according to an exclusive report by GiveMeSport.

Kamara, a product of Arsenal’s academy, spent the early years of his professional career out on loan with Essex clubs Southend United and Colchester United.

Ultimately, it was Scotland where Kamara was fully able to spread his wings. After a stint in Dundee, Kamara moved to Rangers, where he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country.

West Ham target Glen Kamara in action for Arsenal’s academy
It’s no surprise to hear that a move back to England could be on the cards, with West Ham making an enquiry, as per GiveMeSport.

West Ham will be looking to strengthen David Moyes’ squad after qualifying for the Europa League. Kamara would be a worthy addition.

The Hammers faithful will just be hopeful that Kamara, if signed, would be lining up alongside Declan Rice, rather than providing a replacement for him.

