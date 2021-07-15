Jesse Lingard wanted by Italian giants, contact could soon be made with Manchester United

AC Milan are interested in signing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, according to claims made by journalist Ekrem Konur.

Lingard’s stock in the football world has risen considerably following the scintillating stint he enjoyed on loan at West Ham.

You’d expect the Hammers to be keen on signing him permanently as a result of his influence in getting them into Europe – but AC Milan? Nobody saw this one coming…

??AC Milan have placed Jesse Lingard on the transfer list. ?Official contact with Manchester United could be established soon.#ACMilan #Manu #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/ZhP05FUs4p — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 15, 2021

Of course, it’d be naive to believe every word tweeted by a journalist with a verified tick, but Ekrem Konur may well have got the scoop on what would be one of the surprise transfers of the summer.

With his suggestion that official contact could be made between AC Milan and Man United in due course, it probably won’t be long before we discover whether the Rossoneri’s interest in Lingard is genuine.

It also remains to be seen whether Lingard would be prepared to leave English football, which would surely dent his chances of getting into the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Let’s keep an eye on this one…

