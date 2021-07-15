Arsenal are the latest side to hold an interest in signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

The Telegraph insist that Abraham is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, having fallen out-of-favour since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea seem to be actively working on the exit of Abraham, as the target-man has been made available as a makeweight to help the Blues strike a deal for Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku or Harry Kane.

The Telegraph report that the West London outfit would prefer to sell Abraham, who they value at £40m, before making their swoop for one of their high-profile striker targets.

Whilst Arsenal are reported to have been ‘alerted’ to the situation of Abraham, it’s reiterated that the Gunners would likely have to sell players to fund a move for the ace who supported them as a kid.

With the Telegraph adding that West Ham cannot afford the £40m that Chelsea want for Abraham, as well as Leicester already having recruited Patson Daka, Arsenal could have little competition.

Abraham has had two full seasons with the Chelsea first-team, ending as their top scorer in both, but the England international experienced a sporadic role last season and then hardly featured once Tuchel came in.

Tuchel only handed Abraham seven appearances after he took the reins from Frank Lampard, with the German starting the 23-year-old in four of these – though he subbed him off at halftime or earlier on three of these occasions.

Abraham was competing with Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud for the starting striker spot and then found minutes even harder to come by when Kai Havertz started to get deployed as a false nine.

Despite the relative lack of action, Abraham scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances for the Blues last term, with 18 of these outings coming by way of starts.

The Telegraph add that Abraham is on the hunt for more regular first-team football as he looks to win back a spot in the England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, impressing for a side of Arsenal’s stature would certainly help his case.