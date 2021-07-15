Arsenal star cuts his holiday short to link up with Gunners for pre-season

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has reportedly cut his holiday short in order to link up with the Gunners for pre-season.

The Scotland international was at Euro 2020 with his national team, and would normally be entitled to four weeks off after competing at a summer tournament, but he’s decided to come back after just three weeks, according to the Metro.

Tierney has been a key player for Arsenal and fans will hope he can have another strong season after some trouble with injuries in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

A good pre-season could be key for Tierney, who faces extra competition for his place at left-back in 2021/22 due to the signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica.

The Portuguese youngster has just joined Arsenal and could be useful to fill in for Tierney if he does continue to have issues with his fitness.

Arsenal have already got their pre-season friendlies going, with Mikel Arteta’s side suffering a surprise 2-1 defeat to Hibernian this week.