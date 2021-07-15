Arsenal transfer news: Gunners open to offers for star as club look to raise funds for striker

Arsenal are open to offers for striker Alexandre Lacazette, who they could sell to fund a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to the Telegraph.

Lacazette was acquired by Arsenal on the back of a prolific campaign with Lyon, but has never managed more than 14 goals in a single Premier League campaign.

The Frenchman’s total in England’s top tier reads as follows: 128 games played, 50 goals scored. It’s nothing to write home about, if not disgraceful.

Arsenal clearly don’t deem his contributions to be sufficient, though, as the Telegraph report they are open to the idea of selling him this summer.

The Telegraph’s story is centred on Arsenal’s surprise interest in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who appears to be heading out the exit door.

The belief is that the Gunners would be willing to listen to offers for Lacazette in order to raise funds for Abraham, which would presumably apply for any striker they’re keen on.

With Lacazette out of contract in 2022, this may well be the only opportunity Arsenal will get to recoup a significant amount of the £46.5m (the fee as per the BBC) they paid back in 2017.

Who would be interested in taking Lacazette off their hands remains to be seen…

