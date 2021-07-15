Arsenal target’s shirt number revealed as £18m midfielder quarantines ahead of potential switch

Arsenal look increasingly set to finalise an £18m deal for midfield target Albert Sambi Lokonga, with the player quarantining ahead of a reported switch to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has selected the No.48 shirt to wear in London, according to Flemish outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via the Daily Mirror), with the Belgian tipped to sign a five-year-deal.

The Gunners have already secured the signing of fullback Nuno Taveres, with the Portugal U21 international tipped to become Kieran Tierney’s understudy.

Mikel Arteta’s men are also in the race for Ben White’s signature, with the club potentially needing an additional midfielder beyond Lokonga should Roma be successful in their reported bid for Granit Xhaka.

The potential introduction of the Anderlecht star to Arsenal’s squad would be a welcome one considering the return of loan stars Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard to Real Madrid.

Having fallen short of European football once again, the London-based outfit will undeniably need to show improvement under Arteta this coming season if the Spaniard hopes to retain his position at the side.