Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly told the club that he wants to return to Newcastle United this summer.

Another loan move now looks likely for Willock after he shone in his time at St James’ Park last season, though some Gunners fans may be surprised that he doesn’t seem to have worked his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans.

MORE: Chiellini claims he cursed Arsenal ace Saka in Euro 2020 final shoot-out

According to 90min, talks have already taken place over Willock returning to Newcastle for another spell, with the 21-year-old informing Arsenal that that would be his preferred destination.

Many Gooners will likely be concerned by this news, with Willock looking an outstanding talent based on his brief stint at Newcastle in the second half of last season.

Arsenal have also just seen Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard return to Real Madrid after loan spells in north London, so there is a gap to be filled in Arteta’s midfield.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but this all seems like it could be a move that Arsenal will live to regret.

90min add that AFC would like any loan to include the obligation for clubs to eventually sign Willock permanently for around £15million.