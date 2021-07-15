Menu

Bournemouth given the go-ahead by Leeds to work on deal for highly-rated defender

Highly-rated Leeds United defender Leif Davis appears increasingly set to be shipped out on a loan move to the Championship with Bournemouth under newly-appointed boss Scott Parker.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication claiming that talks between the two sides have progressed over a potential switch for the fullback.

It would appear that the arrival of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona has given Marcelo Bielsa the confidence to sanction the player’s temporary departure from Elland Road.

The 21-year-old’s versatility will no doubt appeal to Parker, with the Englishman having featured in the centre of defence on several occasions in cup competitions for Leeds last term.

