Manchester United ask to be kept in the loop over potential €30m transfer but there’s one issue

Manchester United have asked to be kept informed over the future of Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, but they expect his preference is for a transfer to La Liga.

The exciting young Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1, showing himself to be one of the most promising players in Europe at the moment, and there’s no doubt a talent like that could do a fine job at Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has recently suggested that the Red Devils were making progress on a potential €30million deal…

It now seems that United might not be so optimistic, however, as the Telegraph report that they think the player’s preference is for a move to Spanish football.

One imagines Camavinga wouldn’t be short of suitors in La Liga, as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may well view him as a quality purchase, though no specific clubs are named.

The Telegraph add that MUFC may have other priorities this summer anyway, like the signing of a new centre-back.

Although Camavinga is an exciting young talent, it is hard to see how he’d fit in given the competition from the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

