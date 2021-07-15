After a superb Euro 2020 for England, Declan Rice’s stock has gone up even further, and though that could spell trouble for West Ham, they are going to do everything they can to keep him from the clutches of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Rice started every game of the European Championship and had a great final up until the point in which he was substituted by Gareth Southgate.

It follows on from a very impressive 2020/21 Premier League campaign for the Hammers in which Rice again played the fullest part.

According to The Sun, Felipe Anderson’s move back to Lazio has freed up some funds which West Ham intend to use to reward Rice for his continued excellence.

David Moyes will make Rice the highest earner at the club, but the thorny issue that the Scot has to contend with is that it’s believed the player wants to play Champions League football, and has turned down two contract offers already.

The east Londoners will be hoping it’ll be third time lucky.