Chelsea are reportedly ready to use Tammy Abraham as part of their bid to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Blues are determined to do what it takes to land Haaland this summer, and hope that the inclusion of the £50million-rated Abraham in the deal could swing things in their favour, according to the Daily Mirror.

One potential issue for Chelsea is that Abraham himself would prefer to move to West Ham, according to the Mirror, so that might make it difficult to reach an agreement with Dortmund.

CFC supporters will be desperate to see their club work something out, however, as the signing of Haaland would be a huge statement.

Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season, and bringing in a goal machine like Haaland could ensure the club are in a position to dominate domestically and in Europe for many years to come.

The Norway international scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, and is still only 20 years of age.

It seems quite clear that Haaland is going to be the game’s next big superstar, and it would be exciting for neutrals as well as Chelsea fans to see him playing in the Premier League at his peak.