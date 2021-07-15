Chelsea identify alternative transfer target if Real Madrid beat them to Erling Haaland

Real Madrid could reportedly rival Chelsea for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is one of Europe’s deadliest attacking players at the moment, scoring a remarkable 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season.

MORE: Chelsea ready to offer £50m star in major swap deal

It’s easy to see why the likes of Chelsea and Madrid are now in for him, with Angelo Mangiante providing an update on the situation in his tweet below…

Real Madrid are in the race of the Top Clubs who want Haaland and are willing to wait for him also next year.

Haaland remains Chelsea's first summer goal, but if #CFC fail to take on Haaland, the first choice would become Lukaku. #Transfers pic.twitter.com/tEeo418Kmz — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 14, 2021

Although Chelsea fans would surely love to see Haaland move to Stamford Bridge, but their Plan B isn’t too bad either, with Mangiante claiming Inter Milan hit-man Romelu Lukaku would be their second choice to come in up front.

The Belgium international has shone in the Premier League in the past, and has also displayed some of the finest form of his career with Inter.

Chelsea would no doubt be stronger with either Haaland or Lukaku in their squad, with Thomas Tuchel in need of a more prolific player up front after the inconsistent form of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.