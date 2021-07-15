Chelsea star finally set to complete exit as club Director confirms he’ll arrive tomorrow

Olivier Giroud has been expected to leave Chelsea for at least a couple of years now, and it appears that he’ll have one more big move as he’s poised to link up with AC Milan.

The Italian giants are finally back in the Champions League and also have a 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line so there will be plenty of chances for him to play, and the latest reports suggest that he’ll be arriving tomorrow to complete the move:

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini confirms to DAZN: “Olivier Giroud will arrive tomorrow and he’ll be our new signing. Franck Kessié will stay as he’s part of our future, we’re working to extend his contract”. ??? #ACMilan #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Giroud is now 34 so it will be curious to see how Milan decide to line up next season, especially when there won’t be a lot of pace in the forward line if he does play in the same line-up as Zlatan.

It does make sense for Chelsea to let him go but he was always a reliable player to fall back on and he was excellent in European competition, but that also suggests that he should be more suited to playing in Serie A so this should be a good move for him.