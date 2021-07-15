Chelsea star set to change national allegiance in response to racist abuse aimed at fellow England internationals

The England national side has continued to attract media attention in light of the racist abuse a number of international stars suffered following the European Championship final defeat.

According to Ghana Sports Online (via SportBible), Callum Hudson-Odoi is due to switch his national allegiance to Ghana in response to the racist incidents that have taken place.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka were subjected to a horrific spate of online racism after Gareth Southgate’s men ceded the Euros final to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

The Chelsea star will take advantage of a change in FIFA rules, as reported by SportBible, which stipulate that:

“Players can now switch national teams provided they are eligible to represent them as long as they have played no more than three matches (including friendlies), none of the matches were in the final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or confederation competition, and they all happened before the player turned 21.”

Having only made three senior appearances for England – two of which being Euro 2020 qualifiers – the 20-year-old would be free to make the reported desired switch.

It would be a blow for Southgate, though the player can certainly be forgiven for being reluctant to bear the Three Lions’ crest on his chest when it comes with a serious risk of racist slurs and abuse attached.