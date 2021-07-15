Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly closing in on a transfer to AC Milan, according to latest reports.

See below as a breaking report comes in on Giroud’s future, with the France international set to undergo a medical with Milan tomorrow ahead of joining the Serie A giants on a two-year deal…

Olivier Giroud will travel to Milan this evening ahead of his medical at AC Milan tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/hJYBjolRzE — Talk Chelsea ?? (@talkchelsea) July 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hasn’t given Giroud too many opportunities in his starting line up, so it makes sense to perhaps offload the former Arsenal man.

The Blues surely need to sign a replacement, however, as they’re already a little short of goals up front at the moment.

Giroud has had a fine career in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make at Milan.