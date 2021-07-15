Menu

Chelsea star will not be switching international allegiances as journalist reveals there is ‘no substance’ to rumours

Contrary to reports, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be switching allegiances to Ghana, according to The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson.

Hudson-Odoi has featured for England under Gareth Southgate, but was some way down the pecking order when it came to selecting the Euro 2020 squad.

The 20-year-old has struggled to impose himself on Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI, which in turn has dented his chances of featuring for England.

Ghanasoccernet have now claimed that the Ghanian FA are working with the government to convince Hudson-Odoi to switch allegiances.

However, there doesn’t appear to be any intention to do so from Hudson-Odoi’s side of things, so at least not as far as The Athletic’s Simon Johnson understands.

Hudson-Odoi spent a chunk of his summer holiday in Ghana, ‘making a difference’ as Chelsea described it on their official website.

There’s nothing stopping him from having that sort of influence off the field whilst also competing for major honours with England.

