Chelsea star will not be switching international allegiances as journalist reveals there is ‘no substance’ to rumours

Contrary to reports, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be switching allegiances to Ghana, according to The Athletic reporter Simon Johnson.

Hudson-Odoi has featured for England under Gareth Southgate, but was some way down the pecking order when it came to selecting the Euro 2020 squad.

The 20-year-old has struggled to impose himself on Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI, which in turn has dented his chances of featuring for England.

Ghanasoccernet have now claimed that the Ghanian FA are working with the government to convince Hudson-Odoi to switch allegiances.

However, there doesn’t appear to be any intention to do so from Hudson-Odoi’s side of things, so at least not as far as The Athletic’s Simon Johnson understands.

Been a lot of talk lately about #CFC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi switching international allegiance from England to Ghana. However, there is no substance to it & won’t be happening.

IMO why would he? He’s only 20, has plenty of time and ability to add to his three England caps. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 15, 2021

Hudson-Odoi spent a chunk of his summer holiday in Ghana, ‘making a difference’ as Chelsea described it on their official website.

There’s nothing stopping him from having that sort of influence off the field whilst also competing for major honours with England.

