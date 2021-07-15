Crystal Palace face serious obstacle to bargain £15m deal for Arsenal youngster

With a squad clearout having occurred at Selhurst Park, new Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera is thought to be on the lookout for new faces to bolster a thin squad.

Joe Willock, who impressed on loan at Newcastle United, has attracted the Frenchman’s eye, as reported by 90Min (via HITC).

The Eagles could be set to miss out on the 21-year-old this summer, however, due to the player’s rumoured interest in returning to Steve Bruce’s outfit next term.

Scoring eight goals from midfield in 21 league appearances for the Magpies, the London-born star represents a formidable goalscoring presence in the middle of the park.

Should Newcastle hand Willock the chance for more regular minutes, it is expected that the Arsenal youngster will favour a reunion with the Newscastle upon Tyne-based side over all else.