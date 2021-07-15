Manchester United set for transfer snub as target waits for Real Madrid move in 2022

Eduardo Camavinga will likely stay at Rennes this summer and sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2022, according to MadridistaReal.

Camavinga, 18, finds himself in the centre of a transfer battle involving some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Sky Sports have reported previously that both Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the talented midfielder.

While that news will have been exciting to hear for United fans, it looks as though Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Madrid.

Real Madrid-centred outlet MadridistaReal have taken to Twitter to reveal their belief that Camavinga wants to play for Los Blancos.

?? Info MR: podemos confirmar que, como dice @Telegraph, el deseo de Camavinga es vestir la camiseta del Real Madrid. Pero este movimiento no se llevará a cabo este verano, y el jugador parece dispuesto a esperar. Será libre en 2022. pic.twitter.com/j6FK8INVMV — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) July 15, 2021

In their tweet they ‘confirm’ claims made by the Telegraph that Camavinga has already made his decision where he wants to be playing his football going forward.

In addition, they note that Camavinga is prepared to run his contract down to its expiration date before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Man United look set to miss out in this instance…

