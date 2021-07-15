Bid rejected: Chelsea launch Haaland transfer offer, with option of one of two players included in the deal

Chelsea have reportedly seen a bid rejected for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting young players in world football at the moment after a stunning season in which he scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions for Dortmund.

It now seems that Chelsea are serious about trying to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer, but Sky Germany report that their first bid has been turned down by Dortmund.

The report states that the Blues offered cash, plus the option of either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in the deal, but it seems the Bundesliga giants are not going to be pushovers here.

Jadon Sancho recently left Dortmund for Manchester United, so one can imagine they’re now desperate to avoid selling another of their most important players.

Haaland would be a great signing for Chelsea, though, with Thomas Tuchel in need of an upgrade on struggling attacking players like Timo Werner if he wants his side to be genuine Premier League title contenders next season.

It will be interesting to keep monitoring the Haaland situation as one can easily imagine Chelsea’s bid might also spark other top clubs into life this summer in the bid to sign the prolific 20-year-old.