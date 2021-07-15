Chelsea have set their sights on Alfonzo Pedraza, but a deal hinges on them offloading Marcos Alonso and Emerson, according to a close club source as our friends at Chelsea News have already reported.

Our source has found that Villarreal star Pedraza is who Chelsea look to target if out-of-favour left-backs Alonso and Emerson Palmieri can be moved on.

It’s added that the chase of Pedraza, who started his career as a winger but transitioned to a full-back over the last few years, will intensify in the next 7-10 days.

Villarreal don’t appear to have any issues in letting the 25-year-old to leave, as they need to move on a left-back, with the Europa League winners also having Alberto Moreno and Pervis Estupinan at that spot.

Pedraza is seen as the one that Unai Emery’s side can command the biggest fee from, which isn’t a surprise as the Spaniard is their starter, whilst Moreno is towards the end of his career and Estupinan needs to develop further before earning a high-profile transfer.

See More: Bid rejected: Chelsea launch Haaland transfer offer, with option of one of two players included in the deal

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Gunners open to offers for star as club look to raise funds for striker Arsenal keen on summer swoop for boyhood Gunners fan who plays for rivals How Jack Grealish to Manchester City will rank among most expensive transfers of all-time

Pedraza would be coming as the backup/rotation option to Ben Chilwell, who has looked solid as the Blues starting left-back since his big-money arrival last summer.

The Villarreal man would certainly be an intriguing second-choice option and perhaps a pointer towards the players Thomas Tuchel intends to recruit due to the fact he’s such an attack-minded full-back.

Our source has also found that the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the current holders of club football’s most illustrious trophy is likely to be decisive for Pedraza.

As much as Pedraza is a quality player with a rising stock right now, Chelsea may want to carefully consider this swoop as they don’t want to pump considerable money into a backup that could hardly play, just like they did with Emerson.