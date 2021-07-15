Once Florentino Perez had been found out, the dirty tricks campaign from the Real Madrid president was always going to follow, however, surely no one expected the argument to take the turn that it has overnight.

Jose Antonio Abellan has been accused by Florentino of being the journalist that leaked the tapes where he criticises club legends such as Raul, Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

However, Abellan has hit back with some astonishing accusations of his own as he attempts to clear his name.

Sport report that the journalist responded with a statement of his own during his programme on La Jungla Radio, and via his social media channels.

“Let him say it, given that he’s already said everything that can be said about me, which he’s totally entitled to do,” he was quoted as saying.

“There were very few people who defended the institution of Real Madrid as much as I did during those years, and it cost me my life.

“And now you see the same [journalists], it’s a f*cking merry-go-round. The same professional c*ck suckers who went out at night and kept their head down.

“You’d see them in a restaurant and they’d try to avoid you. I was perfectly happy the other day when I was out walking my dogs, and then this came out. Everything can be found in by book which was published in April 2015.

“I would like to sit down with Florentino and for him to tell me, face to face, that I tried to sell the tapes. This is a lie. And if [Pérez] has any balls, he should prove that I did.

“I haven’t lied once in my professional career, and nobody can claim otherwise. I haven’t got the faintest idea how ‘El Confidencial’ got hold of the tapes, although I can picture various possibilities or scenarios. I don’t want to know how it happened. I swear, I don’t have a clue.

“[…] Florentino, I would like you to invite me to wherever you want, wherever you want, along with all of your c*ck sucking friends in the media like Tomás Roncero, Siro López and Iñaki Cano.

“You can ask me questions, I can ask you questions and we can get to the bottom of this.

“[Tomás] Roncero used to w*nk off Florentino’s dog. I called [his friendly journalists] his minions, because that’s what they were. Florentino knows that he will never report me”.

It’s long been contended that Florentino is something of a despot, so in many respects the news of his slating of former employees shouldn’t really be a surprise.

The dog issue has certainly taken things completely left field, however.