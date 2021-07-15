He’s just become the hero of the whole of Italy and won the best player award at the European Championship to boot, however, that hasn’t stopped Gianluigi Donnarumma being slammed for a lack of ambition by one of his countrymen.

Former Azzurri star, Antonio Cassano, has gone in hard on the custodian for his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain, going as far as to suggest that the 22-year-old can’t possibly be in the shake-up for the world’s best keeper gong as a result.

“Why, if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, aren’t Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona after him?,” he was quoted as saying on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, Bobo TV, cited by MARCA.

“[Manuel] Neuer is 36 years old, if he is the best goalkeeper at the moment take on [Thibaut] Courtois and [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen and send them away. Instead, he goes to PSG.”

Whilst Cassano’s comments could be seen to be a legitimate concern, there can’t be any denying that PSG are doing their upmost to ensure that they will form part of the continuing conversation surrounding European football’s elite clubs.

If he goes on to help them win a longed-for Champions League title, there won’t be too many arguing that Donnarumma, in fact, made exactly the right decision.