Inter Milan club chief discusses Argentina’s Copa America final victory over Brazil

A few days ago, Argentina snapped their international trophy drought when they defeated Brazil in the Copa America final.

One of the players that couldn’t snap the drought during his time with the national team was Javier Zanetti, who spoke with Canal IP (via AS)

The former Inter Milan player stated that Argentina was so superior to his historical rival in South American football that he did not get nervous at any time and that La Albiceleste deserved the Copa America.

“Brazil was never dangerous for Argentina thanks to a good midfield and defensive work from our Selection. Argentina was very solid and deservedly won the Copa America,” Zanetti said.

Another player Zanetti had high praise for was one of his own at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martínez. The 23-year-old had three goals in six appearances for Argentina during the Copa America.

“I am very happy because Lautaro Martínez is number nine of the National Team and because of the consecration he had with Argentina,” Zanetti said.

“After the championship, we won with Inter; he told me that he was very excited about this Copa América. He deserved it. I always see him at Inter, and he is a footballer who behaves very well on and off the court.”

Finally, Zanetti touched on the manager Lionel Scaloni, who he also had high praise for leading Argentina to its first international trophy since 1993.

Furthermore, the former Argentine international touched on the ability of Scaloni to win with the squad considering many had little faith in him and the team.

“Scaloni took over as coach at a time when nobody wanted to take on the Argentine National Team, and he began to work very humbly. But very few believed in him,” Zanetti said.