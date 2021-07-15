Inter Milan club chief understands what Copa America final victory means to Lionel Messi

Javier Zanetti is one of the marquee names in Argentine football, making 145 appearances for La Albiceleste. Zanetti never lifted a trophy for Argentina, so he’s happy for those as the national team won its first international title since 1993 when they defeated Brazil in the Copa America final.

During an interview with Canal IP (via AS) spoke about the veteran players who had been part of the heartbreaks over the past decade, like Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi lifted last weekend, and Zanetti understands what the 34-year-old went through as he finally lifted that international trophy that had long eluded him.

“I know Messi very well, and I know that he wanted this Cup more than anyone else,” Zanetti said.

Di Maria was another one of the veteran players who have felt the pain of losing at the international stage alongside Messi.

“Although the criticism that Messi and Di María received during the last time was harsh, I knew that they had a great desire to continue playing in the national team for more than that, criticism hurt them a lot. They insisted and knew that the moment of consecration would come,” Zanetti said.