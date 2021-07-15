The controversy sparked from the leaking of old recordings from Florentino Perez has continued and this time the Real Madrid president has shed some light on the exit of Juan Mata, per El Confidencial.

El Confidencial (subscription required) lead with ‘Michel threw Mata from Castilla to put his son in, it’s a scam’ in a damning revelation relating to the departure of the playmaker in 2007.

Mata joined at Real Madrid at the age of 15, arriving from the academy of Real Oviedo whom his father played with for the majority of his career, but the attacking midfielder never saw Los Blancos’ first-team.

Mundo Deportivo have also shared what was said by Perez in a recording from 2009…

The Real Madrid honcho took aim at the ‘Quinta del Buitre’ – the name used to refer to homegrown Madridistas Emilio Butragueno, Michel, Sanchis, Rafael Martin Vazquez and Miguel Pardeza, who starred for Los Blancos in the 80s.

Former icon Michel was in charge of Castilla (Madrid’s B team) for the doomed 2006/07 season and Perez states that the current Getafe boss kicked Mata out in favour of his own son, Adrian Gonzalez.

Here is what Perez had to say on Michel in general and the unfair exit of Mata:

“Michel is a very bad coach. A guy who has done nothing. It has left us almost in the descent to Madrid. Man, that’s a scammer but De La Morena protects him, he has put him there.”

“But he is not a coach. You cannot train in the Second Division when in Second B(referencing Michel’s troubled time at Rayo Vallecano) you have done very badly.”

“If you want to be a coach by profession, you have to go little by little. Look at (Bernd) Schuster. I am convinced that Schuster will be a good coach.”

“Because it started at Jerez, then at Levante, I don’t know what and I’ve heard him say one thing: ‘I’m not ready to coach Real Madrid’ And what a pleasure to hear that!”

“And that’s why Schuster will be a good coach. Now, a guy who says: ‘No, I’m Michel and I have to coach Real Madrid because I am Michel … where does that come from?

“I think that Michel is the one who makes the hole for Mata, he is the one who throws him so that his son can play. Come on, that’s how it is.”

It’s sad to learn the inside story of Mata’s exit and thankfully it never ended up derailing the respected midfielder’s career, though you could argue he would’ve hit another level had he stayed at Madrid.

Mata went on to Valencia, where he starred for four years before catching the eye of Chelsea, the Spain international moved to Manchester United two-and-a-half-years later and he remains there today.

It’s quite shocking to learn of the rift between Perez and a group of Madrid’s most legendary players, it’s a shame that everything has turned so sour and that it could of cost Mata a storied career in football.